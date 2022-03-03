Lead researcher Zhang Linqi shows off vials of the new treatment last December. Photo: AP
China /  Science

Chinese scientists confident antibody therapy will help treat and prevent severe Covid-19

  • Researchers say the treatment can neutralise most coronavirus variants and proved effective in mice and macaques
  • Therapy is based on two antibodies taken from recovered patients, which stop the coronavirus binding to cells

Holly Chik
Updated: 7:00am, 3 Mar, 2022

