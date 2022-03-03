Chinese scientist He Jiankui shocked the world in 2018 when he announced that he had created gene-edited babies. Photo: AP
Scientists call for China to protect world’s first gene-edited babies
- He Jiankui was jailed for his experiment on human embryos after the three girls were born
- A new proposal suggests a research centre be set up and funds allocated to look after them
Topic | China science
