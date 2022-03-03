Chinese scientist He Jiankui shocked the world in 2018 when he announced that he had created gene-edited babies. Photo: AP
China /  Science

Scientists call for China to protect world’s first gene-edited babies

  • He Jiankui was jailed for his experiment on human embryos after the three girls were born
  • A new proposal suggests a research centre be set up and funds allocated to look after them

Topic |   China science
Echo Xie
Updated: 12:08pm, 3 Mar, 2022

