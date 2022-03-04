Labourers work at a tungsten mining factory in Zhongshan, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. Chinese companies produced about 70,000 tonnes of tungsten in 2019, more than 80 per cent of the world’s total. Photo: Reuters
Chinese team develops purest, strongest tungsten material for fusion reactor, military applications
- Team at Chinese Academy of Sciences in Hefei says it has produced a large piece of pure tungsten with tensile strength greater than most alloys used today
- Applications include use in the US military’s ‘rods of God’ to China’s ‘artificial sun’ reactor
