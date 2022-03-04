Construction work under way on a temporary Covid-19 isolation facility supported by the central government, near Hong Kong’s border with Shenzhen. EPA-EFE
Construction work under way on a temporary Covid-19 isolation facility supported by the central government, near Hong Kong’s border with Shenzhen. EPA-EFE
China /  Science

Coronavirus in China: Shenzhen spike of 96 imported cases driven by Hong Kong’s raging fifth wave

  • Guangdong province’s 117 cases topped mainland China’s daily tally of imported Covid-19 infections on Friday, with tech hub Shenzhen the worst hit
  • In Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million, cases had soared to nearly 57,000 on Thursday

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Erika Na
Erika Na

Updated: 3:21pm, 4 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Construction work under way on a temporary Covid-19 isolation facility supported by the central government, near Hong Kong’s border with Shenzhen. EPA-EFE
Construction work under way on a temporary Covid-19 isolation facility supported by the central government, near Hong Kong’s border with Shenzhen. EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE