Immigration inspection officers in protective gear near a container ship berthed at Qingdao, in eastern China’s Shandong province. Photo: AP
Omicron: Chinese city of Qingdao reports Covid-19 outbreak among students
- The 88 new coronavirus infections in Qingdao fuel year’s high in China’s daily local caseload
- The outbreak is mainly among middle school students in Laixi county, which will start a second round of mass testing on Monday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Immigration inspection officers in protective gear near a container ship berthed at Qingdao, in eastern China’s Shandong province. Photo: AP