An Oxford University study of 785 UK Biobank subjects found those who had been infected with Covid-19 had a 1.3-1.8 per cent loss of grey matter compared to an estimated 0.2 to 0.3 per cent loss of brain volume a year in normal middle-aged individuals. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: even mild cases may change the brain and shrink grey matter, finds Oxford study
- Researchers tap into British biobank data to assess brain health before and after coronavirus infection
- Data shows significant impact associated with the virus, mainly in areas responsible for emotions, memory and smell
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
