The prototype engine built by Tsinghua University researchers. Photo: Handout
Chinese scientists say they have developed new type of rocket engine driven by explosive shock waves

  • The continuous rotating detonation engine promises to be more efficient than conventional rocket engines and could help power hypersonic plans
  • The technology was first proposed in the 1950s and a team from Tsinghua University is hopeful they have found a way to reduce the engine’s weight

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 11:59am, 8 Mar, 2022

