The prototype engine built by Tsinghua University researchers. Photo: Handout
Chinese scientists say they have developed new type of rocket engine driven by explosive shock waves
- The continuous rotating detonation engine promises to be more efficient than conventional rocket engines and could help power hypersonic plans
- The technology was first proposed in the 1950s and a team from Tsinghua University is hopeful they have found a way to reduce the engine’s weight
Topic | Science
The prototype engine built by Tsinghua University researchers. Photo: Handout