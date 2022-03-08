Scientists advise taking any approved and accessible vaccine - whether a person has been infected with coronavirus previously or not. Vaccination and a booster will better prevent further infection, according to studies from around the world.
Do I still need the vaccine or a booster if I’ve already been infected with Covid-19?
- Infection can induce antibodies and cause so-called natural immunity but questions remain about how much protection it offers and for how long
- How much protection against Omicron do I have if I tested positive to Alpha, Beta or Delta?
