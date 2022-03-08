Students queue for Covid-19 nucleic acid tests at Qingdao Agricultural University on Monday in Qingdao, Shandong province. Photo: VCG via Getty Images)
Covid-19: China points to Omicron and high vaccination rates for rising asymptomatic infections

  • NHC reports 505 new local infections, including 175 symptomatic cases and 330 without symptoms
  • Shanghai disease expert Zhang Wenhong says epidemic prevention efforts will be challenged as measures against the pandemic relax worldwide

Jack Lau
Updated: 8:31pm, 8 Mar, 2022

