The Chang’e 4 mission saw China put a lander on the far side of the moon. Photo: AP
China hopes to start exploratory work on base on the moon by 2024, says leading lunar scientist
- Wu Weiren said the next phase of the Chang’e lunar project aims to launch a spacecraft to begin surveying the south pole within 2 years
- Mission faces a number of challenges and a key goal is to get a clear picture of the resources available there and how they could be used to sustain life
Topic | Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
