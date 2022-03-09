Europe needs to bring down its fossil fuel use and imports to meet its climate targets. Photo: Reuters
In Europe, coal poised for comeback amid Ukraine crisis but the future is still carbon-neutral: analysts

  • European leaders expected to agree to phase out EU dependence on Russian fossil fuel imports
  • Concerns over energy supplies have prompted calls on the continent to postpone coal phase-outs while quickly ramping up clean power

Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 9:00am, 9 Mar, 2022

