The European Union is heavily reliant on fossil fuels from Russia, including more than 40 per cent of its gas imports. Photo: Reuters
Russia
EU unveils plan to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds this year

  • Strategy to reduce dependency on Russia includes diversifying supplies, reducing fossil fuel use, improving energy efficiency and using more renewables
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says ‘we simply cannot rely on a supplier who explicitly threatens us’

Echo Xie
Updated: 11:30pm, 9 Mar, 2022

