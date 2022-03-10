Paxlovid is the first foreign Covid-19 drug to enter China’s market. Photo: Pfizer via Reuters
Paxlovid is the first foreign Covid-19 drug to enter China’s market. Photo: Pfizer via Reuters
China /  Science

Chinese state-owned firm signs deal with Pfizer to supply Covid-19 pill

  • Regulator conditionally approved Paxlovid last month to treat adults with mild to moderate Covid-19 who are at high risk of becoming severely ill
  • Contract allows China Meheco Corp to commercialise the drug during the 2022 agreement period

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 3:12pm, 10 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Paxlovid is the first foreign Covid-19 drug to enter China’s market. Photo: Pfizer via Reuters
Paxlovid is the first foreign Covid-19 drug to enter China’s market. Photo: Pfizer via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE