A resident of Jilin city holds a sample to be tested for Covid-19, in China’s northeastern province of the same name. Photo: AFP
China’s Covid-19 daily local cases nearly double to more than 400
- As many as 165 local cases were logged in Jilin province, its highest daily count since early 2020
- The city of Jilin – where a sub-strain of Omicron has been found – is the hardest hit in the northeastern province
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
