The Hanyusuchus sinensis is believed to have become extinct just a few hundred years ago. Photo: Hefei University of Technology
The Hanyusuchus sinensis is believed to have become extinct just a few hundred years ago. Photo: Hefei University of Technology
Science
China /  Science

Ancient Chinese may have hunted ‘unique’ giant Bronze Age crocodile species to extinction

  • Subfossils of fish-eating crocodiles show signs of ‘vicious attacks’ and ritual beheading, says team behind recent study
  • Scientists name unique species after Tang dynasty poet and legendary crocodile hunter

Topic |   Science
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 1:00am, 11 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hanyusuchus sinensis is believed to have become extinct just a few hundred years ago. Photo: Hefei University of Technology
The Hanyusuchus sinensis is believed to have become extinct just a few hundred years ago. Photo: Hefei University of Technology
READ FULL ARTICLE