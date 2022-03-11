The Hanyusuchus sinensis is believed to have become extinct just a few hundred years ago. Photo: Hefei University of Technology
Ancient Chinese may have hunted ‘unique’ giant Bronze Age crocodile species to extinction
- Subfossils of fish-eating crocodiles show signs of ‘vicious attacks’ and ritual beheading, says team behind recent study
- Scientists name unique species after Tang dynasty poet and legendary crocodile hunter
Topic | Science
The Hanyusuchus sinensis is believed to have become extinct just a few hundred years ago. Photo: Hefei University of Technology