Residents queue for nucleic acid tests in China’s northeastern Jilin province as the country continues to battle Covid-19 outbreaks. Photo: AFP
Residents queue for nucleic acid tests in China’s northeastern Jilin province as the country continues to battle Covid-19 outbreaks. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Covid-19 cases surge to 555 as China outbreaks continue, with Shandong hit hardest

  • National health authorities said most of the infections were locally transmitted and also reported 814 asymptomatic cases
  • Majority of the new cases are in the north and northeast of the country

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:23am, 11 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents queue for nucleic acid tests in China’s northeastern Jilin province as the country continues to battle Covid-19 outbreaks. Photo: AFP
Residents queue for nucleic acid tests in China’s northeastern Jilin province as the country continues to battle Covid-19 outbreaks. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE