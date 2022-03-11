China’s dynamic zero approach to Covid-19 triggers mass nucleic acid testing and strict restrictions each time an outbreak is reported. Photo: AFP
China’s daily Covid-19 cases hit numbers not seen since 2020
- More than 1,000 locally acquired coronavirus cases surpass tallies seen in early days of outbreak two years ago
- Spike driven by asymptomatic infections as more transmissible Omicron variant spreads
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
