China’s dynamic zero approach to Covid-19 triggers mass nucleic acid testing and strict restrictions each time an outbreak is reported. Photo: AFP
China’s dynamic zero approach to Covid-19 triggers mass nucleic acid testing and strict restrictions each time an outbreak is reported. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

China’s daily Covid-19 cases hit numbers not seen since 2020

  • More than 1,000 locally acquired coronavirus cases surpass tallies seen in early days of outbreak two years ago
  • Spike driven by asymptomatic infections as more transmissible Omicron variant spreads

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 5:39pm, 11 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s dynamic zero approach to Covid-19 triggers mass nucleic acid testing and strict restrictions each time an outbreak is reported. Photo: AFP
China’s dynamic zero approach to Covid-19 triggers mass nucleic acid testing and strict restrictions each time an outbreak is reported. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE