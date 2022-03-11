Customers buy Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits in Hong Kong. Such tests will soon be available to the public on the mainland. Photo: Bloomberg
China approves Covid-19 rapid antigen tests for public use

  • Kits to be deployed for early detection but nucleic acid results still needed for confirmation
  • For the fist time, anybody will be able to buy the tests

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:44pm, 11 Mar, 2022

