Researchers have taken another look at how rankings for the most-cited scientific research are calculated. Photo: Shutterstock
China leads world in top scientific papers, new study finds
- Study takes a fresh look at calculation of most-cited papers, finds Chinese researchers ahead in volume and quality
- But the rankings may change if the country closes itself off from the outside world, they warn
Topic | Science
