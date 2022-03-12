Researchers have taken another look at how rankings for the most-cited scientific research are calculated. Photo: Shutterstock
China leads world in top scientific papers, new study finds

  • Study takes a fresh look at calculation of most-cited papers, finds Chinese researchers ahead in volume and quality
  • But the rankings may change if the country closes itself off from the outside world, they warn

Echo Xie
Updated: 10:00pm, 12 Mar, 2022

