Residents line up in the snow for Covid-19 screening in Changchun, Jilin province. Photo: AP
China on brink of biggest Covid-19 crisis since Wuhan as cases surge
- After topping 1,000 for two days, number of locally transmitted cases around the country races to more than 3,100, mostly driven by Jilin province
- Shenzhen will suspend all public transport and carry out three rounds of citywide testing
