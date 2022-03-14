A health worker takes a swab sample on a girl to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Beijing on Monday, amid a record surge of infections across China. Photo: AFP
A health worker takes a swab sample on a girl to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Beijing on Monday, amid a record surge of infections across China. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: northeastern province of Jilin the epicentre in China’s ‘difficult moment’ of pandemic

  • Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan arrived in coronavirus hotspot Jilin on Sunday to lead anti-epidemic measures
  • In Shenzhen, residents must be tested three times before March 20 and public transport will be paused in a citywide lockdown

Cyril Ip
Updated: 2:50pm, 14 Mar, 2022

