In countdown to Covid-19 lockdown, Shenzhen residents stockpile food – and some point finger of blame at Hong Kong
- Public transport has been suspended and restrictions placed on movement as the city of 17 million tries to contain its outbreak
- Some people on social media have expressed anger at neighbouring Hong Kong and blamed illegal border crossing for the surge in cases
