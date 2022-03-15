Shanghai residents have enjoyed a more flexible approach to Covid-19 than other parts of China. Photo: AFP
Shanghai residents have enjoyed a more flexible approach to Covid-19 than other parts of China. Photo: AFP
Shanghai’s Covid-19 model faces its sternest test yet

  • The city’s approach has been lauded as one of China’s biggest successes but a wave of Omicron cases presents it with its greatest challenge yet
  • Medical experts say they are confident that its dynamic zero-Covid policy can weather this latest storm

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:11am, 15 Mar, 2022

