In Jilin City, a medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China faces highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since Wuhan in 2020
- National Health Commission reports 3,507 new locally transmitted cases
- Respiratory expert says the mainland has the chance to minimise virus spread using lockdowns and mass testing to avoid the massive infection seen in Hong Kong
Topic | Coronavirus China
