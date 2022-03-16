Workers set up beds inside a stadium to convert it into a makeshift hospital in Jilin province. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 in China: Jilin governor confident city’s outbreak can be contained within a week

  • Officials express confidence that China’s ‘dynamic zero-Covid’ strategy can quickly break the chain of transmissions through mass testing and quarantine
  • Jilin is now at the centre of China’s worst outbreak since the early days of the pandemic in Wuhan

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 16 Mar, 2022

