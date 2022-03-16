Residents queue in the snow for Covid-19 tests in Changchun, Jilin province, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
China reports another 3,000 Covid-19 cases as latest surge continues
- North-eastern province of Jilin remains the epicentre, accounting for 60 per cent of the local symptomatic cases
- The daily total is down from the previous day’s biggest rise in infections in the country since early 2020 in Wuhan
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
