Residents queue in the snow for Covid-19 tests in Changchun, Jilin province, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
China /  Science

China reports another 3,000 Covid-19 cases as latest surge continues

  • North-eastern province of Jilin remains the epicentre, accounting for 60 per cent of the local symptomatic cases
  • The daily total is down from the previous day’s biggest rise in infections in the country since early 2020 in Wuhan

Holly Chik
Updated: 12:21pm, 16 Mar, 2022

