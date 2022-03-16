To achieve what China calls “dynamic zero-Covid”, Huang said Shenzhen will place high emphasis on citywide testing, sending medical staff on door-to-door visits to homes, businesses and factories to ensure no one in the city of 17 million slips through the net.

A local surnamed Liu who lives in Shatou, an area close to the Huanggang checkpoint on the Shenzhen-Hong Kong border, said community staff have been coming to his door to carry out tests every day.

The area has seen new cases almost every day during the current outbreak and several residential compounds have been entirely sealed off.

Some compounds have sent volunteers to carry out door-to-door checks to ensure everyone has been screened while others are organising time slots for tests to minimise the risk of cross infection.

Restrictive measures vary in degree across the city. In other residential compounds, each family is allowed to send one member outside to shop for groceries every day, with a permission slip to enter and exit residential compounds.

02:15 China sees biggest Covid-19 surge in 2 years, steps up measures

Taxis and ride-hailing vehicles are allowed to stay on the road in case of emergencies, and workers in essential roles – including power workers or supermarket and petrol station staff – are allowed to travel for work.

A taxi driver in Futian district said that he needs to come to a checkpoint to present his health code, in exchange for a permission slip to be on the road every day.

Some residential areas have been sealed off, others allow residents to go shopping. Photo: AP

The authorities have thanked the public for cooperating with the “slow life” strategy and are also providing activities to help kill time at home.

The Shenzhen government is providing 3 million free e-cards for online bookshops, free online art lectures and exhibitions.

In some areas they are even helping to organise online dates for singles.

Zoey Zhou, a Shenzhen-based interior designer, found a drone hovering outside her apartment on Wednesday, broadcasting a message from her community administrators that anyone single can join a WeChat group to set up blind dates.

“It will have to be a web-based relationship until we can see each other face to face,” she said.