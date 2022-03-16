Residents in Shenzhen queue for tests. Photo: AP
Chinese city of Shenzhen adapts to ‘slow life’ during Covid-19 lockdown
- The city of 17 million has embarked on a mass testing drive and imposed varying restrictions of people’s movements, but it insists life is not on ‘pause’
- The authorities are sending people door-to-door to ensure all are tested while arranging online lectures, free e-books – and even dating groups for singles
The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen is adopting a two-pronged approach in its battle against the Omicron variant of Covid-19, placing a strong emphasis on citywide testing, but allowing a degree of personal freedom during its weeklong lockdown.
Shenzhen health authorities announced 55 new confirmed cases and 37 asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, as it entered the third day of lockdown, which authorities have described as “slow life” rather than a “pause”, calling on citizens to cooperate and keep social activities to a minimum.
Huang Qiang, deputy secretary general of the city government, told a press conference Wednesday morning there is currently a high risk of community spread.
“The number of positive cases is likely to increase,” he said. “We are at the most urgent point since the outbreak started, we have to prepare for a long and hard battle.”
To achieve what China calls “dynamic zero-Covid”, Huang said Shenzhen will place high emphasis on citywide testing, sending medical staff on door-to-door visits to homes, businesses and factories to ensure no one in the city of 17 million slips through the net.
A local surnamed Liu who lives in Shatou, an area close to the Huanggang checkpoint on the Shenzhen-Hong Kong border, said community staff have been coming to his door to carry out tests every day.
The area has seen new cases almost every day during the current outbreak and several residential compounds have been entirely sealed off.
Some compounds have sent volunteers to carry out door-to-door checks to ensure everyone has been screened while others are organising time slots for tests to minimise the risk of cross infection.
Restrictive measures vary in degree across the city. In other residential compounds, each family is allowed to send one member outside to shop for groceries every day, with a permission slip to enter and exit residential compounds.
Taxis and ride-hailing vehicles are allowed to stay on the road in case of emergencies, and workers in essential roles – including power workers or supermarket and petrol station staff – are allowed to travel for work.
A taxi driver in Futian district said that he needs to come to a checkpoint to present his health code, in exchange for a permission slip to be on the road every day.
The authorities have thanked the public for cooperating with the “slow life” strategy and are also providing activities to help kill time at home.
The Shenzhen government is providing 3 million free e-cards for online bookshops, free online art lectures and exhibitions.
In some areas they are even helping to organise online dates for singles.
Zoey Zhou, a Shenzhen-based interior designer, found a drone hovering outside her apartment on Wednesday, broadcasting a message from her community administrators that anyone single can join a WeChat group to set up blind dates.
“It will have to be a web-based relationship until we can see each other face to face,” she said.
