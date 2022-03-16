Workers at a locked down neighbourhood in Shanghai on Wednesday. Cases are surging in China as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads. Photo: Bloomberg
China frees up hospital beds, allowing mild Covid-19 cases to isolate at other facilities
- Previously, anyone who tested positive was admitted to hospital for observation – now the ‘light’ cases will be sent elsewhere
- Health authorities also make it easier for those who have recovered to test negative so that they can be released from hospital or isolation
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Workers at a locked down neighbourhood in Shanghai on Wednesday. Cases are surging in China as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads. Photo: Bloomberg