Workers at a locked down neighbourhood in Shanghai on Wednesday. Cases are surging in China as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads. Photo: Bloomberg
Workers at a locked down neighbourhood in Shanghai on Wednesday. Cases are surging in China as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Science

China frees up hospital beds, allowing mild Covid-19 cases to isolate at other facilities

  • Previously, anyone who tested positive was admitted to hospital for observation – now the ‘light’ cases will be sent elsewhere
  • Health authorities also make it easier for those who have recovered to test negative so that they can be released from hospital or isolation

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:02pm, 16 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers at a locked down neighbourhood in Shanghai on Wednesday. Cases are surging in China as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads. Photo: Bloomberg
Workers at a locked down neighbourhood in Shanghai on Wednesday. Cases are surging in China as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE