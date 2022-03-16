A child is lifted up for a nucleic acid swab as people queue in the snow for Covid-19 tests in Changchun, in northeastern China’s Jilin province. Photo: AP
A child is lifted up for a nucleic acid swab as people queue in the snow for Covid-19 tests in Changchun, in northeastern China’s Jilin province. Photo: AP
China /  Science

Green light for 12 Covid-19 RATs as China races to beat Omicron variant fuelling worst outbreak since 2020

  • National health official says rapid tests should play a complementary role to definitive nucleic acid diagnosis
  • Relying only on nucleic acid tests not ‘realistic’ for vast country, HKU virologist says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 9:00pm, 16 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A child is lifted up for a nucleic acid swab as people queue in the snow for Covid-19 tests in Changchun, in northeastern China’s Jilin province. Photo: AP
A child is lifted up for a nucleic acid swab as people queue in the snow for Covid-19 tests in Changchun, in northeastern China’s Jilin province. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE