‘It could be from anywhere’: Shenzhen Covid-19 outbreak highlights China’s Omicron challenge
- The southern city’s rumour mill has pointed the finger at neighbouring Hong Kong, but the source of the current outbreak has not been officially determined
- The silent spread of Omicron means it increasingly hard to pinpoint the source of outbreaks, posing a serious challenge to China’s zero-Covid strategy
