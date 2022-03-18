In Changchun in Jilin province, a tent is set up to collect swab samples for Covid-19 tests. Officials in China are under pressure to control outbreaks or face punishment. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Omicron: officials in Chinese cities sacked as nation’s zero-Covid policy comes with zero tolerance

  • Futian district in Shenzhen has sacked eight officials for dereliction of duty in the city’s fight against Covid-19
  • President Xi Jinping tells Politburo meeting local officials will be held accountable if they fail to control outbreaks in time

Josephine Ma
Updated: 3:03pm, 18 Mar, 2022

