In Changchun in Jilin province, a tent is set up to collect swab samples for Covid-19 tests. Officials in China are under pressure to control outbreaks or face punishment. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Omicron: officials in Chinese cities sacked as nation’s zero-Covid policy comes with zero tolerance
- Futian district in Shenzhen has sacked eight officials for dereliction of duty in the city’s fight against Covid-19
- President Xi Jinping tells Politburo meeting local officials will be held accountable if they fail to control outbreaks in time
