Bioethicist Qiu Renzong said there was a need to consider the ethical issues and be prepared. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

‘We should be prepared’: bioethicists look at how to care for China’s gene-edited babies

  • They say gene-editing technology is evolving and ethical issues should be considered
  • Prominent bioethicists have called on the government to protect the three children

Echo Xie
Updated: 12:00pm, 20 Mar, 2022

