Mainland Chinese health officials have repeatedly called for older people to get vaccinated. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Chinese officials point to ‘profound lesson’ of Hong Kong to urge elderly to get vaccinated
- Health commission vice-minister cites high death rate among older people in the city, many of whom were unvaccinated
- Vaccination uptake is relatively low among the elderly in mainland China, especially among people aged 80 and over
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
