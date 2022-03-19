China’s experience of managing its Omicron outbreaks can help it refine its response to the coronavirus, a health expert says. Photo: AFP
China can learn from Omicron to protect the elderly: health expert
- The country must look for a way that unlike the West, does not sacrifice so many lives, Zeng Guang says
- Hong Kong is a more relevant example for the mainland, he says
Topic | Coronavirus China
China’s experience of managing its Omicron outbreaks can help it refine its response to the coronavirus, a health expert says. Photo: AFP