A villager walks past a coal-fired power plant in Shanxi province, one of the more developed fossil fuel regions. Photo: Reuters
China’s expanding coal capacity causes climate impact seen from space
- Plume of methane detected by European Space Agency near coal mine in Inner Mongolia, suggesting new or expanded activity
- Dependence on coal has grown as first soaring energy prices and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatened economic growth
Topic | China and climate change
A villager walks past a coal-fired power plant in Shanxi province, one of the more developed fossil fuel regions. Photo: Reuters