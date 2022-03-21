A villager walks past a coal-fired power plant in Shanxi province, one of the more developed fossil fuel regions. Photo: Reuters
A villager walks past a coal-fired power plant in Shanxi province, one of the more developed fossil fuel regions. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

China’s expanding coal capacity causes climate impact seen from space

  • Plume of methane detected by European Space Agency near coal mine in Inner Mongolia, suggesting new or expanded activity
  • Dependence on coal has grown as first soaring energy prices and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatened economic growth

Topic |   China and climate change
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:52pm, 21 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A villager walks past a coal-fired power plant in Shanxi province, one of the more developed fossil fuel regions. Photo: Reuters
A villager walks past a coal-fired power plant in Shanxi province, one of the more developed fossil fuel regions. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE