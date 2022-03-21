A man wearing a mask for protection walks on the Bund, in Shanghai, China. On Saturday, China reported 2,157 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and 1,713 asymptomatic infections, according to the National Health Commission. Photo:EPA-EFE
Omicron: Shanghai hit by record surge in cases as China stands by zero-Covid approach to outbreaks
- China reports 37,000 local infections this month driven by the Omicron variant, with experts describing mostly mild cases
- Head of the expert Covid-19 panel defends China’s continuing tough approach to outbreaks, saying they had saved the country from a sharp spike in cases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
