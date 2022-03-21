Residents have had to go through three rounds of compulsory mass testing during Shenzhen’s latest outbreak. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Shenzhen reopens after lockdown but controls stay in place for some

  • Public transport is up and running, most businesses and factories back to work
  • Residents remain confined to their homes in the southern part of Futian district

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 8:00pm, 21 Mar, 2022

Residents have had to go through three rounds of compulsory mass testing during Shenzhen’s latest outbreak. Photo: Xinhua
