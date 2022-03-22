Researchers have found a link between levels of the air pollutant ozone and El Nino in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Weather
Chinese-led study links El Niño to increases in ozone in China

  • Levels of the air pollutant rise in southern parts of the country during El Niño summers
  • Pollution-control policies should factor in the climate pattern, lead researcher says

Echo Xie
Updated: 6:00am, 22 Mar, 2022

