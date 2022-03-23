AI could help interpret hypersonic flight experiments and aid the design of new weapons and planes, say Chinese researchers. Photo: Handout
AI could help interpret hypersonic flight experiments and aid the design of new weapons and planes, say Chinese researchers. Photo: Handout
AI on its way to replacing humans in hypersonic weapon design: Chinese study

  • Veteran hypersonic weapons adviser leads research on an artificial intelligence system that trains itself to better analyse wind tunnel experiments
  • In China, as hypersonic research advances to Mach 8 and above, the amount of experimental data to be processed and analysed has risen significantly, says team

Stephen Chen
Updated: 11:00pm, 23 Mar, 2022

