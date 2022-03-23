Rescuers search for the black boxes at the crash site in Guangxi. Photo: Xinhua
China Eastern Airlines Flight MU5735: what are ‘black boxes’, or flight recorders, and are they likely to survive a high-impact crash?

  • All passenger planes carry two recorders containing audio from the cockpit and extensive flight data that can provide clues to the cause of the accident
  • The information they contain can also help improve flight safety in future, for example by highlighting flaws in aircraft design or pilot training

Melissa Zhu
Updated: 8:20pm, 23 Mar, 2022

