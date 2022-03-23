Rescuers search for the black boxes at the crash site in Guangxi. Photo: Xinhua
Explainer |
China Eastern Airlines Flight MU5735: what are ‘black boxes’, or flight recorders, and are they likely to survive a high-impact crash?
- All passenger planes carry two recorders containing audio from the cockpit and extensive flight data that can provide clues to the cause of the accident
- The information they contain can also help improve flight safety in future, for example by highlighting flaws in aircraft design or pilot training
Rescuers search for the black boxes at the crash site in Guangxi. Photo: Xinhua