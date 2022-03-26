Residents gather to receive rapid antigen test kits for Covid-19 at a neighbourhood in Shanghai on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
Residents gather to receive rapid antigen test kits for Covid-19 at a neighbourhood in Shanghai on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Science

Shanghai rules out citywide Covid-19 lockdown to protect China’s economy

  • Health expert rejects calls for swift, broad action, urging residents to think of the big picture
  • Hundreds of cases found during mass screening among people not in quarantine, pointing to fresh chains of transmission

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 6:43pm, 26 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents gather to receive rapid antigen test kits for Covid-19 at a neighbourhood in Shanghai on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
Residents gather to receive rapid antigen test kits for Covid-19 at a neighbourhood in Shanghai on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE