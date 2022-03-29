Chinese researchers have looked at the viability of launching intercontinental ballistic missiles, such as the DF-41, pictured, from high-speed trains.Photo: AP
Could China use a high-speed ‘doomsday train’ to launch nuclear missiles?
- Researchers look at the effects on the rail and foundations if an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from a high-speed train
- Compared with heavy-haul railways the faster, smoother train is safer and better conceals military vehicles, the Chengdu team says
Topic | Science
