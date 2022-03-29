The fossil of an owl that was active in daytime was found near the Tibetan Plateau. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
Beaking news: Chinese fossil shows owls ‘rejected night for fun in the sun’
- Extinct owl that lived millions of years ago was active in daytime, researchers say after study of skeleton fossil found near Tibetan Plateau
- Analysis of bird bones and behaviour reveals the owl had an ancestor that evolved from nocturnal habits, they say
