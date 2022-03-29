On Tuesday, police and security staff in protective suits stand outside cordoned-off food stores during a coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
On Tuesday, police and security staff in protective suits stand outside cordoned-off food stores during a coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Omicron: snap lockdowns set to be China’s key tool for stopping spread ahead of 20th Party Congress

  • After more than a week of rolling lockdowns and mass testing, Shanghai appears to follow the Shenzhen model – a short, sharp lockdown shock to squash outbreaks
  • The effects of zero-Covid on lives and livelihoods are front and centre as Jilin province officials apologise for closing vegetable markets

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 2:32pm, 29 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
On Tuesday, police and security staff in protective suits stand outside cordoned-off food stores during a coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
On Tuesday, police and security staff in protective suits stand outside cordoned-off food stores during a coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE