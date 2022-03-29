On Tuesday, police and security staff in protective suits stand outside cordoned-off food stores during a coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Omicron: snap lockdowns set to be China’s key tool for stopping spread ahead of 20th Party Congress
- After more than a week of rolling lockdowns and mass testing, Shanghai appears to follow the Shenzhen model – a short, sharp lockdown shock to squash outbreaks
- The effects of zero-Covid on lives and livelihoods are front and centre as Jilin province officials apologise for closing vegetable markets
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
