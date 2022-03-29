Researchers hope to more clearly define horseshoe bats as a key step on the path to tracing the origins of the new coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
Researchers hope to more clearly define horseshoe bats as a key step on the path to tracing the origins of the new coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

Covid-19: bat species must be clearly defined if scientists are to trace virus origins, researchers say

  • Researchers with Chinese Academy of Sciences and HKU propose method to measure bats’ distinctive nose-leaves to accurately define species
  • Biologist says using traits to identify species will help track the virus spillover from one species to another ‘and where we might expect to have it again’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 8:14pm, 29 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Researchers hope to more clearly define horseshoe bats as a key step on the path to tracing the origins of the new coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
Researchers hope to more clearly define horseshoe bats as a key step on the path to tracing the origins of the new coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE