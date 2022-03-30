Workers in protective suits keep watch in an area that has been sealed off in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai finds 6,000 new Covid-19 infections as financial hub’s caseload grows

  • It records its highest daily tally of current outbreak, after steady rise in recent days
  • 5.7 million residents of the city’s Pudong New Area are under a four-day lockdown, with Puxi set to follow

Josephine Ma

Updated: 3:58pm, 30 Mar, 2022

