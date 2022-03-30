A new report calls for 60 per cent to 70 per cent of Taiwan’s power to come from renewable sources by 2050.
A new report calls for 60 per cent to 70 per cent of Taiwan’s power to come from renewable sources by 2050.
Taiwan
China /  Science

Taiwan vows US$32 billon spending spree on clean energy as it lags on climate targets

  • National Development Council report lays out a road map for the island to hit net-zero emissions by 2050, a goal set by President Tsai Ing-wen last year
  • Taiwan has struggled with an energy transition that attempts to cut emissions while moving away from nuclear energy

Topic |   Taiwan
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:05pm, 30 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A new report calls for 60 per cent to 70 per cent of Taiwan’s power to come from renewable sources by 2050.
A new report calls for 60 per cent to 70 per cent of Taiwan’s power to come from renewable sources by 2050.
READ FULL ARTICLE