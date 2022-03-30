A new report calls for 60 per cent to 70 per cent of Taiwan’s power to come from renewable sources by 2050.
Taiwan vows US$32 billon spending spree on clean energy as it lags on climate targets
- National Development Council report lays out a road map for the island to hit net-zero emissions by 2050, a goal set by President Tsai Ing-wen last year
- Taiwan has struggled with an energy transition that attempts to cut emissions while moving away from nuclear energy
