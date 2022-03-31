The Chinese programme will aim to capture images of celestial phenomena such as black holes. Shutterstock
Chinese satellite set to create radio telescope 30 times the size of Earth
- Orbiting lunar satellite will join observatories on Earth in a giant network of antennas to form the Space Very Long Baseline Interferometry
- It will be the largest facility ever created for astronomical observation, researchers say – but satellite’s hydrogen clock and frequency range pose challenges
Topic | China's space programme
The Chinese programme will aim to capture images of celestial phenomena such as black holes. Shutterstock