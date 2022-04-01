Britain’s Health Security Agency is monitoring three recombinant lineages: XD, XE and XF. Photo: Shutterstock
What is the XE Omicron hybrid and should we be worried about it?
- Researchers have detected a number of recombinant Covid-19 sublineages in Europe
- One of them is showing early signs of being even more transmissible than the original Omicron variant
