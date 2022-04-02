Quantum technology relies on extremely cold conditions. Photo: University of Science and Technology of China
China /  Science

Could this Chinese helium cooling system give quantum tech a lift?

  • Researchers in Shanghai say they have developed a chiller using a plentiful isotope to create super-cold temperatures
  • But more work needs to be done before it can be used in mass applications

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 2 Apr, 2022

